Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,718 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 29.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $784,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $4,113,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.91.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

