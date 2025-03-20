Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Raised to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORN

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 1,140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.