Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $209.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.62 and its 200 day moving average is $220.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

