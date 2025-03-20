Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2028 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.71.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$151.13 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$73.43 and a twelve month high of C$153.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$121.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total transaction of C$246,942.72. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total value of C$1,483,200.00. Insiders have sold 80,269 shares of company stock worth $9,879,772 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.