Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.37), Zacks reports. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 246.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.68.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
