FY2025 EPS Estimates for EWCZ Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of European Wax Center in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for European Wax Center’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

