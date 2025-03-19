National Bank Financial Comments on BLDP Q4 Earnings

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.34 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $401.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

