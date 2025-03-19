Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BRNS
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned about 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barinthus Biotherapeutics
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks That Could Win Big From a 10% Cap on Credit Card Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.