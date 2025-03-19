Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

BRNS stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned about 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

