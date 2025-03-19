International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 838% from the average session volume of 110,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

