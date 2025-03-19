iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.11 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.26.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

