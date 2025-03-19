AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,540 ($20.02) and last traded at GBX 1,840 ($23.92), with a volume of 44703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,835 ($23.86).

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £427.23 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,800.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,884.81.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $2.33. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.