Kazazian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,923,000. Walt Disney makes up 16.8% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

