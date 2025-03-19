Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 10,866 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,769 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,117,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 121,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $599.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.42. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

View Our Latest Report on Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.