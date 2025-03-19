Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.15.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

