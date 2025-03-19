Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Sells $160,770.28 in Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR remained flat at $332.00 during trading on Wednesday. 64,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,764. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $275.02 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.35.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

