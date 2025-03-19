Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Update

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 904,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the third quarter valued at $7,942,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,761 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of KSPI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 353,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $143.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

