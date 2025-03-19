Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOMGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

IMOM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 7,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.