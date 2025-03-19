Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Performance

IMOM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 7,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,646. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $88.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

