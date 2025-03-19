National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Lynn Loewen Acquires 1,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Loewen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$117.93 per share, with a total value of C$117,930.00.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %
TSE NA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.87. 176,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,484. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$105.43 and a 12 month high of C$141.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.
National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
