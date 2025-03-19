National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Lynn Loewen Acquires 1,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Loewen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$117.93 per share, with a total value of C$117,930.00.

TSE NA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$117.87. 176,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,484. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$105.43 and a 12 month high of C$141.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$136.40.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

