Next Capital Management LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.7% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $5,767,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $474.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

