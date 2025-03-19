Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Barclays cut their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

