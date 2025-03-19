Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $302,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

