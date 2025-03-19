Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,676,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,552,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,395,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

