Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after acquiring an additional 539,279 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.