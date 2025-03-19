Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,687,000. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $200.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $229.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

