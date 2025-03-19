DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Up 8.8% – What’s Next?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 686,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,633,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. On average, analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of DLocal by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of DLocal by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 860,681 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of DLocal by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

