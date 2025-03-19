Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 103.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 17839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.02 ($1.34).

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £60.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.75.

About Marwyn Value Investors



Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

