Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £914,723.51, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.53.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

