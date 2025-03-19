Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.36), with a volume of 473541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of £573.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.26.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Stories

