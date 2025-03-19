Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Glenda Baskin Glover Sells 3,000 Shares

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,054.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 482,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

