133,183 Shares in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Acquired by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Indivior makes up about 1.3% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Indivior Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDV opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

