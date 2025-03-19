Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Russell M. Sarachek Purchases 1,582 Shares

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $24,710.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 461,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,488.78. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frequency Electronics Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FEIM traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. 45,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,530. The company has a market cap of $152.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the third quarter worth about $189,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

