Allison C. Hoffman Sells 3,496 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $88,518.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 139,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,522,872.88. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phreesia Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 749,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

