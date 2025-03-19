Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Insider Sells $10,721.62 in Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) insider Amar Murugan sold 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $10,721.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,148.38. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of SLRN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 850,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,757. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acelyrin by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,872,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,278 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 444,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acelyrin by 30.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 1,704,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 386,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

