Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Insider Sells $10,721.62 in Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) insider Amar Murugan sold 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $10,721.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,148.38. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Acelyrin Stock Performance
Shares of SLRN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 850,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,757. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $279.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.25.
Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acelyrin
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Read Our Latest Report on SLRN
Acelyrin Company Profile
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acelyrin
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.