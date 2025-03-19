VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,901,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after purchasing an additional 424,042 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $144,385,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $225.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.24. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.34.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.