Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

