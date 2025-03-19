Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 566,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 403,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Willow Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 19.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

