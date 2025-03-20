Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

Apollo Global Management, Chubb, Deere & Company, Bloom Energy, SAG, Berry Global Group, and Norfolk Southern are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and inputs. These stocks are influenced by environmental conditions, commodity prices, and government policies, and they offer investors exposure to the cyclical and sometimes volatile nature of the agriculture sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,257. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.62. The company had a trading volume of 745,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.59. 420,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

NYSE BE traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 7,541,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,411. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

SAG (SAG)

We are a Singapore-based provider of high-quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”), third party branded and in-house branded replacement parts for motor vehicles and for non-vehicle combustion engines serving a number of industries. We distribute spare parts through operations primarily based in Singapore and global sales primarily generated from the Middle East and Asia.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 117,259,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91. SAG has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $8.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAG

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.44. 1,106,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $74.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.50. 335,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Featured Articles