GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 30.8% – What’s Next?

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) dropped 30.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 3,566,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 1,660,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
GoviEx Uranium Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
