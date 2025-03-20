SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,085,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,528 shares.The stock last traded at $22.74 and had previously closed at $22.78.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

