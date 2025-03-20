UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 285,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 497,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company has a market cap of $554.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $82,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,853.52. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $50,698.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,719.24. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 221.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

