Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. 297,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 272,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Waterdrop Stock Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $564.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.26.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 1,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,192,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $6,760,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

