Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,361,000 after buying an additional 15,821,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,132,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

