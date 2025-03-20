Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Posts Earnings Results

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

PHNX stock opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 514.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 519.35. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 475 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.68).

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 27.35 ($0.36) dividend. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Phoenix Group

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.57), for a total value of £882,230.52 ($1,147,691.58). Company insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

