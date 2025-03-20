Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Posts Earnings Results

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.
Phoenix Group Price Performance
PHNX stock opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 514.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 519.35. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 475 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.68).
Phoenix Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 27.35 ($0.36) dividend. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on PHNX
Insider Transactions at Phoenix Group
In other news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.57), for a total value of £882,230.52 ($1,147,691.58). Company insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.