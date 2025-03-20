Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases Shares of 22,218 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 783,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 395,141 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

