OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,760,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,958,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 248,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

