Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.220–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.6 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.480-0.860 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $353.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.80. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

