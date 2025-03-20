Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,802 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $77,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $7,039,000. Finally, MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $470.44 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $461.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.47. The stock has a market cap of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

