Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Zotefoams had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.45%.
Zotefoams Price Performance
Shares of ZTF stock opened at GBX 288.92 ($3.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 290.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.29. Zotefoams has a 1 year low of GBX 255 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 595.20 ($7.74).
Zotefoams Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.38. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Zotefoams Company Profile
Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.
