Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $221,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,403,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.69 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.