Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 201,274 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $94,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $4,066,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.72.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

